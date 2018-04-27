JamFest returns to Hayneville this weekend

HAYNEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the third year in a row, the Hayneville JamFest is returning Saturday April 28th.

The fundraiser held at Kingsland Farm to raise money for the Museum of Aviation.

Stillwater, Wet Willie, Jack Pearson and Eli Carlan are all set to take the stage beginning at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $45 per person and children under 10 are free. Last chance to purchase tickets is by 5 p.m. Friday April 27th.

You can bring your own launch chairs and beverages. Food trucks and raffles will also be available.

All proceeds go to help the Foundation’s STEM education programs and operations.

The presenting sponsors this year that helped fund the event are OdoBan and Lethal.