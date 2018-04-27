Five people arrested after Perry Police find counterfeit money

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five people are facing charges after Perry Police say they found marijuana and counterfeit money during a traffic stop.

Police say Quantesha Kirkland was pulled over after an officer noticed she was driving without headlights.

During the stop, police say they found 13 $100 bills in the back seat of the vehicle. The discovery led officers to the suspects hotel room at Howard Johnson where officers say they found nearly $30,000 in fake money.

Kirkland is charged with Driving on Suspended License, Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce, Headlights requirements, and Forgery. Jasmene Royal, Donye Washington, Tranorris Jackson, and Terry Tolliver were arrested and charged with Forgery and Possession of Marijuana less than a ounce.