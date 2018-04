WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – You can get rid of your unused, expired, or unwanted prescriptions this weekend in Warner Robins.

Cardinal Health is joining forces with the Kroger on Watson Boulevard to put on Saturday’s event.

- Advertisement -

The initiative is part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Authorities will be at the store to properly dispose of the medications beginning at 10 AM.