Brokaw denies sexually harassing former NBC colleague

Vester’s attorney, Ari Wilkenfeld, said Thursday night that Vester “felt it her duty to add her own story, not only to lend support to the other women who have already complained, but to demonstrate that this problem is not a new one, and that NBC needs to prioritize actually listening to and protecting their employees who have been victimized.”

Wilkenfeld also represents an NBC News employee whose confidential internal complaint set in motion the dismissal of longtime “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer in November.

Matt Lauer at the Olympic Park in Sochi, Russia, before the Winter Olympic Games in 2014.Scott Halleran / Getty Images file

“My client has watched as a number of brave women have come forward to report extreme forms of sexual harassment at NBC,” Wilkenfeld said Thursday night. “She has also observed that the company’s response does not appear to be aimed at producing a safer and more equitable workplace for women.”

The Post on Thursday quoted Ann Curry, Lauer’s co-anchor on “Today” for two years, as saying she warned NBC News management that “they had a problem” with Lauer and that “they needed to keep an eye on him and how he deals with women.”

In a statement, Lauer said in part: “I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC. However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false.”

NBC News said in December that it had launched an internal review of its workplace culture and had hired an outside firm to conduct workplace behavior and harassment prevention training to “cut this problem off at its roots.” NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said the results of the review would be made public.