Bibb County deputy terminated after being accused of sexual assault

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County deputy accused of sexual assault was terminated from his position Friday morning.

James Stiles was accused of sexually assaulting at the Macon Inn on Riverside Drive in December of 2017.

The termination letter to Stiles from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office states that Stiles was working a part-time job in uniform and in a marked Sheriff’s Office vehicle and responded to a call. He offered a woman, the complainant, a ride and took her to a motel and “had inappropriate physical contact with her”. He also did not have his body camera on.

According to the letter, Stiles did not call the communications center to report that he was giving the woman a ride, which is protocol. The letter says Stiles is being terminated because he violated the code of ethics policy, violation of rules, unbecoming conduct, immoral conduct, special transport situations and body worn cameras.

There are no charges filed at this time against Stiles.

Here’s the termination letter from Sheriff Davis.

