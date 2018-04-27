Arizona, Colorado teachers rally; schools close for 2nd day

Also on Friday, a separate group of education advocates say they’ll announce a ballot measure for education funding.

The walkout was called after Republican Gov. Doug Ducey proposed a plan to raise salaries by 20 percent by 2020. He said Friday afternoon that he had reached a deal with Republican leaders of the state Legislature that includes the 20 percent raise, but the plan doesn’t address other demands of striking educators.

Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato says the budget will fund the raise and an extra $100 million for school districts the governor proposed in January as a start to restoring cuts from the Great Recession.

Some educators seemed less than impressed.

Joe Thomas, president of the Arizona Education Association and Noah Karvelis, a music teacher and Arizona Educators United organizer, said in a joint statement that “We have a press release and a tweet from the governor. We have no bill. We have no deal. The devil is in the details.”

Plans for Monday are in flux as educators decide their next step. Organizers have a permit to be at the Capitol if the walkout continues.

In much cooler Colorado, several thousand educators rallied around the Capitol, with many using personal time to attend two days of protests expected to draw as many as 10,000 demonstrators each day.

Lawmakers in Colorado have agreed to give schools their largest budget increase since the Great Recession. But teachers say Colorado has a long way to go to recover lost ground because of strict tax and spending limits.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says he will help push for the state to pay back about $1 billion borrowed from education during the recession.

The governor spoke Friday to several thousand teachers gathered at a park near the Capitol. He spoke for less than five minutes and didn’t offer any more funding than has already been proposed for next year.

Some teachers shouted over him, “We want more,” while others applauded him.

In Arizona, teachers voted to walk out after Ducey unveiled his plan, saying that it failed to meet their other demands, including about $1 billion to return school funding to pre-Great Recession levels and increased pay for support staff.

More than 840,000 Arizona students were out of school as a result of Thursday’s walkouts, according to figures from The Arizona Republic.