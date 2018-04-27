Temperatures climb with more sunshine in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After two systems brought heavy rainfall to Middle Georgia this week, the weather will finally quiet down just in time for the weekend.

Friday will start with mostly cloudy skies. By the afternoon, the clouds will clear out and it will become mostly sunny. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70’s.

Sunshine will last through the weekend, though another cold front will dip south Saturday. Unlike the two previous fronts that moved through Middle Georgia this week, this third cold front will not come with any rain.

What it will do is reinforce cooler air over Middle Georgia Sunday.

A big ridge of high pressure will build up across the mid-west and southeast next week. With nothing but sunshine in the forecast, temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-upper 80’s.

