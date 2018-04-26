Wet weather in Middle Georgia Thursday, severe storms possible

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Another cold front is making its way across the southeast bringing even more rain and storms to the region.

A low pressure system is the culprit. Its counter-clockwise wind flow is allowing moist air to flow in from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of the cold front. The front is going to come in and make all that warm, moist air rise and condense, resulting in rainfall.

The models have been pretty consistent over the past couple days, placing isolated rain showers in Middle Georgia around 3 p.m. Scattered showers and storms will develop around 5 p.m. and will push from west to east, lasting through the evening. It’s not until about midnight that the rain will completely exit the area.

There is a small chance for severe weather across Middle Georgia today. A marginal risk has been issued for the areas shaded in dark green in the picture below. Isolated severe storms are possible and could produce gusty winds, hail and brief tornadoes.

Rainfall totals are expected to range from 0.25-0.50 inch.

While the rain will clear out overnight, clouds will likely stick around through early afternoon Friday. Sunshine sets up through the middle of next week, and temperatures will trend upwards into the 80’s.

