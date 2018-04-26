Macon man charged in 2017 South Macon murder

Update: Tyrell Javon Jackson is now facing charges following this incident. Bibb County Sheriff Investigators say Jackson was served warrants in connection to the death of 39-year-old Kelvin Willis.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after he was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Macon early Wednesday morning.

- Advertisement -

Bibb deputies found 39-year-old Kelvin Willis unresponsive in a Pendleton Homes apartment just after midnight. Coroner Leon Jones says Willis was shot twice.

“It’s not nothing new to me, and I’m sorry to say that, I’m sorry for the loss but it’s hard to keep criminals out because you have people that don’t stay out here, they’re the ones that’s doing it,” Vesta Johnson, a resident of Pendleton Homes said.

Willis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His death is being investigated as a homicide and there is no information on a suspect.

“He was a good man, he didn’t bother anybody,” Johnson said.

If you know anything, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

The sheriff’s office says this is the 12th murder in Macon this year.