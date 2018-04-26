Hawkinsville man to spend 14 years in prison for selling meth, weed

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga (41NBC/WMGT) – A federal judge sentenced a Hawkinsville man to 14 years in prison for trying to sell more than 400 grams of methamphetamine months after pleading guilty to another drug charge.

Adrian Green, 33, had pleaded guilty in Jan. 2017 on a marijuana charge. In November of that year, police searched his home and found 493 grams of meth, three ounces of marijuana, baggies and a scale. He pleaded guilty to that drug charge in March.

- Advertisement -

The Drug Enforcement Agency and Oconee Drug Task Force investigated the case.