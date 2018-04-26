GBI releases sketch of woman whose remains were found in suitcase

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman whose remains were found inside a suitcase along I-75 in Butts County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says an anthropological investigation revealed the woman to be African American and between 19-45 years old. Her height was between 5’0″ and 5’8″. The woman also had a gap between her top two front teeth. The GBI says a well-healed fracture was found on her right ankle.

- Advertisement -

The GBI and Butt’s County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when a motorist found the suitcase with the woman’s remains on the side of I-75 a few miles from exit 201.

If you can identify the woman in the sketch or have any other information, contact the GBI office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office at 770-775-8216.