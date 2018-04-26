GBI: 5 Dodge County teenagers arrested in Chester double homicide

CHESTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- GBI has confirmed arrests were Thursday morning in connection with the murders of the Dodge County elderly couple. Officers served arrest warrants for the double homicide on 17-year-old Gary Pennamon, Kojak Thomas Jr., 19, and two 16-year olds.

One more arrest in connection to the case was made, but not for murder. Alijah Shamir Pennamon, 19, is with one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

In the statement from the GBI it says additional charges are pending.

Background about what lead up to the arrests: Wednesday morning a deputy from the Dodge County Sherrif’s office was dispatched to the residence of Everett and Jain Williams to do a wellness check at their home located near the intersection of GA 126 and Dexter Road. A neighbor requested it after not seeing the couple since Sunday.

The deputy discovered the couple deceased, inside. In the statement it says the victims had suspected gunshot wounds. It’s also determined property is missing from the home.

Autopsies are scheduled to be done today at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or via email at Tips@gbi.ga.gov.