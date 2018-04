Smith joins former Dodge County and University of Georgia player Leonard Floyd in Chicago.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Macon County and Georgia Bulldog Roquan Smith is now a Chicago Bear.

The Bears chose the linebacker with the 8th overall pick in the NFL Draft Thursday.

Smith had 146 solo tackles in three seasons at UGA.

He joins former Dodge County Indian and Georgia Bulldog Leonard Floyd in Chicago. Floyd was taken at No. 9 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.