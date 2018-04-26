Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault in retrial

Assistant Montgomery County District Attorney Kristen Feden portrayed Cosby as a sexual predator who used his TV image as a man of wholesome values to target women he believed he could silence.

Prosecutors called five other women who alleged that Cosby also sexually assaulted them in a manner similar to the way he assaulted Constand.

- Advertisement -

“He preyed on Andrea Constand the same way he preyed on all those five women,” Feden said.

Last month, O’Neill ruled that the additional accusers could testify so the prosecution could try to establish that the assault on Constand fit a pattern or that Cosby didn’t make a mistake when he drugged and sexually assaulted Constand.

Attorneys for Cosby asked pointed questions about the accusers’ history of drug abuse, criminal backgrounds, personal relationships and sex lives.

Defense attorneys were especially hard on Janice Dickinson, a former supermodel.

Related The Cosby Accusers Speak

Cosby’s lead attorney, Tom Mesereau, asked Dickinson whether she had spread false rumors about being pregnant with Sylvester Stallone’s child. She said the remark was an honest mistake.

“I had sex with two men that month. He wasn’t the only contender,” she said, garnering smiles from the jury.

Defense attorney Kathleen Bliss described Dickinson in closing arguments as a “failed starlet” and “an aged-out model.”

“It sounds like she has slept with every single guy on the planet,” Bliss said. “Is Ms. Dickinson really the moral beacon that women’s movements want?”

The defense also suggested that Constand and the other accusers were making false accusations in the hope of gaining fame or fortune.

They repeatedly pointed to nearly a $3.4 million payout that Constand received in 2006, the result of a civil settlement with Cosby. And they highlighted lawyer Gloria Allred’s proposal in 2014 to set aside a $100 million fund for victims of Cosby if he was unwilling to waive the statute of limitations to allow his accusers to confront him in court.

Allred and her daughter, Lisa Bloom, who is also a lawyer, represent four of the five additional accusers who were allowed to testify.

Some of the questions and arguments drew scorn from observers in the courtroom.

Lili Bernard, another Cosby accuser who sat in the courtroom for much of the trial, called the defense’s closing argument highly offensive.

“It was based solely on rape myths, on victim blaming, on victim shaming and on a character assassination of really credible witnesses, of very righteous victims, of victims that were clearly telling the truth,” Bernard told reporters as the jury deliberated Wednesday.

“It was just a display of utter misogyny and buffoonery, and you know, I’m just like wow, how low can they go?” she said.

Feden also sharply criticized Bliss over what she called “character assassination” of the accusers.

“That character assassination that Ms. Bliss put those women through was utterly shameful,” she said. “She’s the exact reason why women, victims of sexual assault and men don’t report these crimes.”

The #MeToo movement was a cloud over the defense’s closing arguments Tuesday, with Bliss telling jurors that they shouldn’t allow it to influence their decision.

“Don’t get me wrong — bad things definitely happen. But, ladies and gentleman, not every accusation is true. Your common sense tells you that,” Bliss said. “We do have to deal with sexual assault. It’s a worldwide problem, just like we do with sexual harassment, pay disparity, social inequality.

“But questioning an accuser is not shaming them,” she added.

Meredith Mandell and Adam Reiss reported from Norristown. Daniella Silva reported from New York.