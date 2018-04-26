4 teenagers charged with murders of Dodge County Couple

CHESTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four teenagers were arrested Wednesday night in connection to the murder of an elderly couple in Dodge County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Gary Pennamon, 17, Kojak Thomas, Jr., 19, and two 16-year-old juveniles were all taken into custody after tips led investigators to them. All of them are from Chester.

There are other charges pending. Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield says investigators found items missing from the home. The GBI confirmed that another arrest was made, but not for murder. 19-year-old Alijah Shamir Pennamon was taken into custody and charged with one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Sheriff Sheffield told 41NBC that at one time, the dad of one of the boys arrested, lived next to the couple.

The double homicide is still under investigation.

Check back with 41NBC for more details.