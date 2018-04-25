Seven Bibb athletes receive Al Lucas Memorial scholarships

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Seven Bibb County high school students got $1,000 college scholarships during a ceremony Wednesday at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

The scholarships are presented each year in memory of Al Lucas, a former football star at Northeast High School, who went on to play for Troy University and then the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

He died in 2005 after injuring his spine in an arena football game.

The Community Foundation of Central Georgia has given out 98 scholarships in his honor since then, one each year to one student athlete from each Bibb County high school and two each year to a boy and girl from Northeast High School.

“He would be excited,” said De’Shonda Lucas, Al’s widow. “He would have fun. Just fun seeing family and community coming together. He just really loved giving back to the youth, so it would serve its purpose and he would be pleased that his legacy continues to live.”

2018 Al Lucas Memorial Scholarship winners:

Central High School: Renesha Goolsby

Howard High School: Christian Aka

Northeast High School: Russell Hill III and Alexus Norrington

Rutland High School: Jamaizia Wallace

Southwest High School: Isaiah Goolsby

Westside High School: Etta James