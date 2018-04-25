Pedestrian Safety Review Board continues ‘On the Move’ campaign

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County’s Pedestrian Safety Review Board is ‘on the move’ today and spreading awareness about pedestrian safety.

Members of the board are out handing out safety education cards to residents walking or driving by on Riverside Drive in the parking lot of the Wathall Exxon.

They’ll be out there until 2:00 PM if you’re interested in stopping by and showing support.

The exact address is 863 Riverside Drive at the corner of Riverside Drive and Spring Street.