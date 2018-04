ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Hawks and coach Mike Budenholzer have mutually agreed to part ways.

The team announced the move Wednesday night.

- Advertisement -

Budenholzer was 213-192 in the regular season and 17-22 in the playoffs in five seasons with Atlanta. The Hawks were an Eastern Conference-worst 24-28 this season.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)