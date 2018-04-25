Meek Mill is ready to fight bias in the criminal justice system

Bridge said the problem of corrupt officers is far-reaching, with nearly 30 others found by the district attorney’s office to have credibility issues, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. That equates to 4,000 to 5,000 cases that need to be reviewed.

“We’re not done yet,” Bridge said.

A spokesman for the district attorney’s office said Wednesday that it is continuing to examine the issue on a “case-by-case basis.”

The district attorney, Larry Krasner, who was elected last year on a platform of criminal justice reform, told NBC News this month that allegations of faulty police work have changed how prosecutors see Mill’s case and others.

“Across the board, African-Americans are ending up with worst sentences over and over than white people,” Krasner said.

Last year, Mill was arrested twice: once for allegedly popping a wheelie on a motorcycle while shooting a music video in New York City, and then for an altercation at a Missouri airport. Both charges were dismissed, but he was still found in technical violation of his probation.

Supporters of Mill have questioned the judge in his case and accused her of being “overzealous” in sentencing him to prison time.

But A. Charles Peruto Jr., an attorney representing Judge Brinkley, said in a statement that there’s more to Mill’s case.

“This is a case of money, celebrity and justice,” Peruto said. “When the county DA accompanies a defense attorney to the [state] Supreme Court to agree that he should be out, his release is no surprise. Whether Mill prevails on the merits depends on the credible evidence presented in June.”

The rapper’s case has also benefited from the support of major artists like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, members of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Sixers, and Robert Kraft, the billionaire businessman who owns the NFL’s New England Patriots.

Mill says he wants to keep the momentum going. He said on “Nightly News” Wednesday that he’s asking supporters to use the hashtag #JusticeReform instead of #FreeMeekMill.

Mill reached the top of the hip-hop charts with his 2012 debut album, “Dreams and Nightmares.”

But his celebrity status and money didn’t protect him from winding up in prison on a probation violation, said McCants, the criminal justice reform advocate.

One thing McCants hopes will result from the attention on Mill’s case is more focus on the issues faced by the millions of Americans who are on probation. She hopes to end the use of automatic detainers, which are orders lodged by probation officers that can leave people locked up indefinitely without bail until a judge orders them released.

According to a Columbia University Justice Lab analysis this month, Pennsylvania has the third-highest rate of citizens under probation or parole supervision in the country, behind Georgia and Idaho. Inmates locked up for violations of parole or probation make up one-third of the state prison population.

McCants said Mill’s probation since his arrest 11 years ago is “excessive” and shows how people can end up punished again for even the smallest infraction.

“People are being caught in the probation trap,” she added. “And it’s like they’re never getting free.”