Man, Woman found shot to death in south Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in south Macon.

Reports say that just after 12:30 a.m., 911 calls were placed about shots fired on Bloomfield Dr. When deputies arrived, they found 23-year-old Keyon Hogan in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

A female victim was with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a nearby home. So far, investigators are unable to identify her.

These mark the 13th and 14th homicides in Macon in 2018.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.