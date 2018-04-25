Man steals woman’s purse while she pumps gas at Perry Kroger

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry police are looking for the man who stole a woman’s purse while she was pumping gas Wednesday morning at the Kroger on Sam Nunn Blvd.

In a surveillance video, a man driving a white car quietly opens up the woman’s passenger side door and takes her purse. The woman had her back turned while she pumped gas.

You can view the video by visiting the Perry Police Dept. Facebook page by clicking here.

If you have any information about the thief, contact the Perry Police Dept. at 478-988-2800.