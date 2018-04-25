Macon-Bibb EMA monitoring river levels this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With rain from the beginning of the week and more on the way, the Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the Ocmulgee River closely.

EMA Director, Spencer Hawkins says the river is currently sitting at 18-feet high. According to the scale, it’s in the ‘minor’ phase. Hawkins says once the river level hits 15-feet, he gets in contact with the Director of Parks and Beautification.

Amerson River Park would be the first flood in some areas if the river gets too high. If this happens, Parks and Beautification makes the call to close parts of the park or all of it.

“We may be closing this section of the parking lot, or this section of the road. We’ll put out barrels and cones to make sure that people stay safe and away from those areas,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins says he’s not expecting much flooding this weekend. The river level could actually go down if Macon gets little to no rain.

“What we’re going to see I think, is some minor, very minor flooding issues,” the river’s going to be very high, we do know that,” said Hawkins.