Just four months into 2018, Macon-Bibb nears halfway point for 2017 murder count

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Only four months into the year, Macon-Bibb is just one murder away from hitting the half way mark for the number of homicides last year.

While the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for clues in Wednesday’s early morning double homicide in West Macon, family members of the victims are also looking for answers.

“It really hurts to know that someone could take my cousin’s life over nonsense. He didn’t bother nobody,” said a victim’s relative Shymia Hart.

Macon-Bibb’s 13th and 14th homicide victims are 23 year-old Keyon Hogan and 21 year-old Daija Jordan. Both were found dead outside of a home on Bloomfield Drive around 1:00 this morning.

“I can’t imagine the grief and the pain that the parents are going through. Losing a child that way I can only imagine it’s tough,” said Captain Shermaine Jones with the sheriff’s office.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones believes it could be a sign that this year’s numbers will be much like last year’s or even worse going into the summer–averaging about two other three per month.

“You got two people shot dead, you got a female that’s laying by the car, you got a gentlemen laying in he middle of Bloomfield drive.”

Hogan’s cousin Shymia Hart says it’s been a tough day for family members. She never thought it would be someone like her cousin Keyon.

“He was a sweet and kind person. He loved kids, he was always, happy always had a smile on his face. I just don’t understand. My family wants answers,” she told 41NBC.

Because it’s so early on in the investigation, Captain Jones says they don’t know much.

“As far as details as to what actually happened or the cause of the case, it’s still kind of early to tell so investigators are working around the clock interviewing people, still canvassing the neighborhoods and trying to find more leads to follow,” said Jones.

Earlier today family members of Keyon Hogan could be seen at the home where the murders took place trying to comfort each other while the wait in anticipation to hear from law enforcement.

Captain Jones says they’re currently following several leads.

If you have any information related to this case the sheriff’s office is asking you to come forward. You can call them at 751-7500 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.