Iran's president hurls insults at Trump as nuclear deal hangs in balance

Leaders in both countries have engaged in an escalating war of words over the Obama-era nuclear accord, which Trump has derided as a “terrible deal.”

On Tuesday, Trump said it was “insane” and “ridiculous” that the agreement between Iran and the U.S., China, Russia, France, U.K., Germany and the European Union did not cover Tehran’s possession of ballistic missiles or its destabilizing actions in places like Yemen or Syria.

Trump also warned that if Iran restarts its nuclear program it would “have bigger problems” than ever before.

The White House has hoped to enlist European allies in new negotiations with Iran, but Europeans — including Macron — have warned that doing so would alienate Iran.