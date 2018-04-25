Golden State Killer: Ex-cop arrested in serial murder-rape cold case

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sheriff Scott Jones have a press conference scheduled for 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) where they are expected to divulge more details about the capture of the suspect.

Joining them will be a relative of murder victims Keith and Patrice Harrington, newlyweds who were beaten to death in August 1980 at their Dana Point, California home.

Also called the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker, the mysterious maniac was blamed for a battery of crimes up and down California starting in the late 1970s and ending — for reasons still unexplained — in 1981.

From Sacramento south to the Los Angeles suburbs, he raped women who were home alone, women who were with their children, and killed women and men together, police said.

When the suspect went underground, police kept looking and in 2016 the FBI offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The search for the suspect took on a renewed urgency earlier this year after a book about the case written by the late Michelle McNamara called “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” was published in February with the help of her husband, comic-actor Patton Oswalt.