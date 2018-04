CHESTER, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT)- The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly couple has died. SAC Special Agent Eastman Field Scott Whitley says the call came in this morning, and they are suspecting foul play.

Dodge County Sheriff and the GBI are treating it as a double homicide.

The autopsy is pending and will be done by the GBI crime lab.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with 41NBC for the latest.