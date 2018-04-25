DACA recipient on federal judge’s order: ‘It gave us more hope’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A federal judge in D.C. is going against President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

U.S. District Judge John D. Bates is giving the Department OF Homeland Security 90 days to come up with a more solid reason to end DACA.

Right now, people who are DACA recipients are eligible to re-new their applications. Judge Bates’ order would allow new enrollment and more people to apply for DACA.

“This is the biggest win thus far for Dreamers, for sure,” said Macon Immigration Attorney Ashley Deadwyler-Heuman. “And it gives us hope that we’ve got federal judges all around the country that are really taking the time to review this on a case by case basis.”

Judge Bates is the third judge to go against ending DACA.