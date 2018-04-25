Ga. Supreme Court agrees Macon man can’t be retried for murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Supreme Court ordered a man to be set free from jail April 16 after the state’s highest court unanimously agreed he can’t be retried for murder after the judge incorrectly declared a mistrial.

Our discussion with J. Davis, the attorney for Jedarrius Meadows, is below. Davis argued Meadows shouldn’t be retried because it would go against Meadow’s protection of double jeopardy, under the U.S. Constitution.

The trial judge in the case declared a mistrial in 2015 after court security came to him and said members of the jury were beginning to argue and get close to fighting. The judge declared a mistrial out of the jury’s safety, but the Ga. Supreme Court unanimously agreed that was an incorrect ruling and Meadows cannot be tried again.

