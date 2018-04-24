Woman pleads guilty to faking bomb threat Macon daycare

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman pleaded guilty Monday for messaging the daycare where she worked that a bomb had been planted there, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

26-year-old Jasmine Bradley faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 after she pleaded guilty to Conveying of False Information and Perpetuating a Hoax.

- Advertisement -

Police arrested Bradley in April 2017 after they say she used Facebook to message the Child Care Network School on Northside Dr. in Macon. The message said a bomb had been planted at the daycare and that someone would “blow up every little face in that center.”

Police arrested Bradley while she was at work at the Child Care Network School and she admitted to making the threats, as well as threats to other daycares.

Her sentencing will be at a later date.