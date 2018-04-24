Toronto van attack suspect charged with 10 counts of murder

At a news conference Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there was “no reason to suspect any national security element to this attack.”

While the country was trying to make sense of the “horrific tragedy,” he added, “we cannot as Canadians choose to live in fear every single day as we go about our daily business.”

Law enforcement officials in Canada and the United States who have been briefed on the case told NBC News that the leading theory appears to be mental illness and not terrorism, although that could change.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale was in Toronto on Monday for a meeting of G-7 security ministers. He later told reporters that the killings did not appear to be terror related.

Authorities provided few details about Minassian and said he was not previously known to police.

Court room sketch of suspect Alek Minassian from his initial appearance on April 24, 2018.John Manthanull

A spokeswoman for Canada’s National Defense told The Associated Press that he was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces from Aug. 23 until Oct. 25, 2017, but did not complete his recruit training and asked to be voluntarily released.

His home in the town of Richmond Hill was cordoned off Tuesday while officials continued their investigation.

The law enforcement officials said Minassian had once been involved in an online discussion about Elliot Rodger, the 22-year-old gunman who killed six people in 2014 near Santa Barbara, California.

Rodger, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was described by police as a loner who was unhappy about a lack of sexual experiences with women during college.

Canadian and U.S. officials familiar with the probe said investigators were looking through social media posts that may be connected with Minassian to determine whether he was associated with an online community known as “incel,” or “involuntary celibate” — made up of men who are sexually frustrated that they cannot be with a woman.

Reddit reportedly banned one such community last year because some members advocated rape.

Amid Monday’s rampage in Toronto, which occurred at about 1:30 p.m. ET, witnesses described a white van apparently rented from Ryder swerving back and forth between the sidewalk and the road. The vehicle sped through crowds at about 30 mph, the witnesses said. Besides those killed, police said 15 people were also injured.

The majority of the victims have not been identified. John Flengas, the acting EMS supervisor at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center, which received 10 people, called the scene “pure carnage,” reported CTV News.