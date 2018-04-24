SWEPT AWAY: Robert Broom, Mercer beat No. 1 Florida, 6-4

Mercer pitcher Robert Broom had 12 strikeouts in six scoreless innings to help the Bears beat No. 1 Florida 6-4 Tuesday.

GAINESVILLE, Florida (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer pitcher Robert Broom had 12 strikeouts in six scoreless innings to help the Bears beat No. 1 Florida 6-4 Tuesday.

The Gators (34-8, 14-4 SEC) led 4-1 after the first inning before the Bears tied it with three runs in the third.

Le Bassett had 3 RBIs for Mercer. RJ Yeager had two and Sean McDermott had one.

Tuesday’s win marks Mercer’s third straight over Florida. The Bears also topped the Gators in 2006 and 2014.

Mercer (29-14, 8-7 Southern Conference) hosts VMI this weekend. Game 1 of their three-game series is Friday at 6 p.m.