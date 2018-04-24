Sorority suspends FVSU chapter pending results of investigation

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has suspended its chapter at FVSU while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation moves forward with its misconduct investigation involving an employee.

The sorority’s statement reads in part,” Members cannot serve as a representative or spokesperson and cannot represent yourself in any manner as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.”

The organization says the sanction will remain in effect depending on the outcome of the pending investigation.

Last week, the State Office of the Attorney General said it called the GBI in to investigate the matter that has placed a university employee on administrative leave.

The GBI says it seized several laptops belonging to university officials and its agents have conducted several interviews with parties involved.

There’s now a new agent on the case after the University System of Georgia said that the former agent-in-charge provided false details to another media outlet.

To view the full statement from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. click here.