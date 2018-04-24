Restaurant Report Card: Bodega Brew

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The wait is over for people in Perry to try Bodega Brew, a new coffee shop on Ball Street!

“The reception’s been amazing, the community has been waiting and waiting patiently for us to open,” co-owner Jodi Daley said.

Bodega Brew is newly renovated, with a spacious interior that’s been in the works for three years.

“It’s a great place to meet up with friends and other people from the community and make new friends,” Daley said. “We’re going to have a good time.”

Bodega Brew is putting its emphasis on supporting the local business and community. Daley knew that’s what she wanted the coffee shop’s brand to be even when it was a dream of hers.

“We like to celebrate local food, art, and music,” Daley said.

It’s not easy buying local though; Daley says it takes extra work and planning but it’s worth it.

“To me it’s about supporting who we live with and work with and play with everyday,” Daley said.

When 41NBC stopped by, we tried a muffin and a latte and they were great! It’s easy to let time slip away relaxing inside the coffee shop. Plus, Bodega Brew is rocking a 100 on the its health inspection score.

“We want people to know we’re all about food safety and that’s what it’s all about,” Daley said.

Bodega Brew on Ball St. in downtown Perry is making the grade this week!

Here are your other scores this week:

Bearfoot Tavern on Second St – 95

Dab’s Cafe on Terminal Dr – 96

H & H on Forsyth St – 90

Spud Dogs on Cherry St – 83

Cracker Barrel on Watson Blvd – 96

Pizza Hut on N Lee St – 96

Ole Times Country Buffet on Veterans Blvd – 100

Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub on N Columbia St – 91

Good scores this week!