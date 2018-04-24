Prince William, Kate keep world guessing over new baby's name

The Cambridges appear less likely to use the most popular name, Oliver, given that it’s reminiscent of the politician Oliver Cromwell, who signed the king’s death warrant in the 17th century.

Kate, who has a close relationship with her family, may also want to reflect her heritage. Her father’s name is Michael and her brother’s name is James.

Whatever name they choose for the prince, it’s likely to rise in the popularity rankings. The Cambridge’s choice of George for their first born helped boost it to number three, up from 12 the year before he was born.

An engraving of King Arthur.Hulton Archive / Getty Images file

And Prince George and Princess Charlotte are anything to go by, the new baby will have more than one name. The royal siblings’ full names are George Alexander Louis and Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

William, who is second in line to the throne, has four names — William Arthur Philip Louis.

Outside of the immediate line of succession, the queen’s other children and grandchildren have chosen more modern names. William’s first cousin is called Zara, and she named her daughter Mia. William’s other first cousin, Peter Phillips, who has no royal title, named his daughters Savannah and Isla.

Whatever his name, the new baby’s official title will be styled the same as his siblings: Prince (name) Cambridge. He is fifth in line to the throne.