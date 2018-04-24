New Jersey man arrested for murder of missing young father

Alan McGinnis New Jersey State Police

The announcement did not indicate a motive or what the possible connection between Cody and McGinnis might have been.

Cody was last seen in Browns Mills, New Jersey, a town neighboring Pemberton, where his remains were found. Family reported him missing after he didn’t come home from a friend’s house.

Shortly after his disappearance, Cody’s mom April Berry told Dateline she had a gut feeling that something bad had happened to her son.

“Cody would’ve at least reached out to somebody by now. He would’ve called and said, ‘Mama, I’m fine,’” April told Dateline in October. “All his clothes are here. His medical paperwork, his high school diploma, his pictures of his daughter…. He wouldn’t leave that behind.”

Following McGinnis’s arrest, Cody’s brother Daniel Robert MacPherson

acknowledged the discovery of his brother’s remains and the arrest of the alleged killer.

“On behalf of the family we want to thank everybody for their efforts, time and evergy to help look for cody and get info as the case went on,” the post read. “This is very hard for the family and I… Keep your family close everybody. Talk to a family member you haven’t talked to in awhile and tell them you love them.”

Daniel also wrote parting words to his late brother: “I love you more than you could possibly know. I cherish every memory. And will always forever.”

Cody’s mom April

also posted on Facebook that day, saying, “Dont mourn him, celebrate him. He touched so many lives. We all have a piece of him, in our soul.”

27-year-old Alan McGinnis is currently being held in the Ocean County Jail in New Jersey. Anyone with information should contact Detective Brant Uricks of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Homicide Unit at (732) 929-2027, Detective Shaun Clark of the New Jersey State Police Homicide Unit, Detective Brian Miller of the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Homicide Unit, Detective Jason Luis of the Pemberton Police Department, or Detective Scott Conover of the Jackson Township Police Department.

Cody MacPherson was

originally featured in Dateline’s Missing in America series.