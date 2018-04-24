The world watched in amazement as Duchess Kate left St. Mary’s Hospital in London with her new baby boy a mere seven hours after giving birth to him. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY from Kensington Palace.
More on this story here.
Duchess Kate leaves hospital only 7 hours after delivering royal baby
The world watched in amazement as Duchess Kate left St. Mary’s Hospital in London with her new baby boy a mere seven hours after giving birth to him. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY from Kensington Palace.