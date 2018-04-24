D.C. judge issues strongest order yet backing DACA

DACA allows children of illegal immigrants to remain in the United States if they were under 16 when their parents brought them into the country and if they arrived by 2007. Those given DACA status must renew it every two years.

The Trump administration had sought to phase out the program starting last month, but two previous federal rulings stalled its efforts. Neither of those rulings — by judges in New York and San Francisco — ordered the government to resume accepting new applications for protection under DACA, making Bates’ ruling the strongest one so far.

“Each day that the agency delays is a day that aliens who might otherwise be eligible for initial grants of DACA benefits are exposed to removal because of an unlawful agency action,” Bates wrote.

In February, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the administration’s appeal of the San Francisco ruling.

In his ruling, Bates said the administration failed to give a sufficient reason for moving to cancel the program last fall, finding that a letter from Attorney General Jeff Sessions offered “scant legal reasoning” and failed to cite any federal law with which DACA was in conflict.

The government did no better, the judge said, by saying that keeping the program going would probably face a legal challenge from states opposed to it.

Bates gave both sides until July 27 to file a joint report “stating whether DHS has issued a new decision rescinding DACA and whether the parties contemplate the need for further proceedings in this case.”

It wasn’t clear whether the Justice Department could immediately appeal the ruling, given that Bates contemplates further proceedings.

The decision was issued the night before the Supreme Court is to hear courtroom arguments on one of the centerpieces of the Trump administration’s immigration policy — the proclamation restricting travel from mostly Muslim countries, better known as the “travel ban.”

The American Civil Liberties Union, one of the plaintiffs in the two cases that Bates reviewed, called the ruling “a huge blow to the Trump administration’s bottom line.”

“DACA is constitutional, deal with it,” the ACLU said.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who launched one of the first legal actions against the administration’s decision last year, also welcomed the ruling, calling it on Twitter a victory for Dreamers and “for everyone who has boldly fought in court.”