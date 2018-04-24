Closing arguments begin in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

- Advertisement -

NORRISTOWN, Penn. — Closing arguments in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial began Tuesday, the culmination of a dramatic retrial in which a series of women testified that the comedian drugged and assaulted them.

Cosby, 80, is technically only charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault against one person, Andrea Constand. The 45-year-old claims Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her at his home in January 2004. In this trial, unlike the first, prosecutors were allowed to call five additional accusers in addition to Constand.

In a two-hour closing statement, Cosby’s defense team painted Andrea Constand as a “con artist” and a “pathological liar” seeking fame and fortune and willing to extort Cosby in pursuit of those goals.

Defense attorney Kathleen Bliss began the opening statement, suggesting that Constand and the other women who testified were “were motivated by a common movement, many of them represented by the same attorney,” she said, referring to lawyer Gloria Allred and her attorney daughter Lisa Bloom. Bliss emphasized a proposal from Allred for a $100 million settlement fund in 2014. “You heard about the $100 million fund.”

Tom Messereau, lead attorney for the defense, repeatedly emphasized what he said were discrepancies in Constand’s testimony. Mesereau told the jury the case is about a “blind 80-year-old man with a successful career facing absolute ruin.”

“This woman will say anything. She will absolutely say anything. She’s a pathological liar,” he added.

Mesereau walked the jury through a PowerPoint presentation, pointing to 12 inconsistent statements about the nature of her relationship with Cosby, including whether they had flirted prior to the alleged assault, whether they were ever alone together and whether or not she had been in bed with him. He said her statements were not simply “inconsistencies … they are lies.”

Bliss also questioned the prosecution’s decision to bring in witnesses to testify that Cosby assaulted them more than thirty years ago.

“How unfair is that?,” she said. “Digging up stuff from three decades ago.”

She also told the jury that they should not allow the #MeToo movement that has exposed scores of men in the media, entertainment and business worlds as sexual harassers, to sway their decision.

“Don’t get me wrong bad things definitely happen. But, ladies and gentleman not every accusation is true. Your common sense tells you that,” she said. “We do have to deal with sexual assault. It’s a worldwide problem, just like we do with sexual harassment, pay disparity, social inequality,” she said.

“But questioning an accuser is not shaming them,” she added.

Earlier Tuesday morning,as the defense and prosecution prepared for their closing arguments during a 12th day of trial, Cosby’s wife, Camille, entered the courtroom alone. She went up to her husband at the defense table, offering him words of encouragement and a kiss before taking her seat in the front row. She had previously been absent from the courtroom as prosecutors called a half dozen accusers who testified that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted them.

The prosecution has tried to portray Cosby as a serial sexual predator who preyed upon younger women by drugging and sexually assaulting them.