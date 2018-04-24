Bibb County Sheriff’s Office hosting gun safety class

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For Macon-Bibb County residents who own guns or are looking to obtain a license, knowing when to use it and when not to can be a difficult call to make in the heat of the moment.

That’s why the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a citizen’s gun safety class. The course began on Monday and will continue into Tuesday evening.

Residents can learn about gun safety, current law, and even fire their weapon at tonight’s meeting.

The class is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Training Facility located at 1166 Jackson Street.