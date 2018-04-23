Woman sentenced to prison for stealing $700,000 from Macon medical offices

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman will spend the next five years in prison and must pay more than $700,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to stealing from two Macon medical offices, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Melissa Dyan Zediker, 46, pleaded guilty to 49 counts of theft by taking and one count of forgery on charges dating back to her time as an employee at OrthoGeorgia and later Urology Specialists of Georgia.

Police say Zediker made fraudulent payments from the medical officers to Georgia Data Partners, which Zediker owner with her husband. Those payments totaled more than $300,000. She also spent more than $300,000 on several other personal purchases using OrthoGeorgia credit cards.

Police says she forged documents, created fake invoices and made many unauthorized credit card purchases. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office caught her in 2015.

She was sentenced to 30 years, five of them in prison and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution.