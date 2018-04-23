Waffle House shooting: Suspect taken into custody after manhunt

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

- Advertisement -

The man suspected of killing four people and injuring four others after opening fire inside a Tennessee Waffle House has been arrested following a massive manhunt, according to police.

Travis Jeffrey Reinking, 29, was taken into custody on Monday afternoon, moments after a press conference in which police said they had no new leads.

“Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Department tweeted just after 2 p.m. ET.

In a second tweet, police said that Reinking was found “in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk.,” which is less than two miles from the Waffle House.

Pictures tweeted by the Metro Nashville police showed Reinking in the back of a patrol vehicle wearing a torn red long-sleeve shirt and dirty blue jeans. He appears to have scrapes on his skin.

Travis Reinking apprehended in a wooded area in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, April 23, 2018.Metropolitan Nashville Police Departmentnull

Reinking had been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list after the Sunday morning shooting, according to the agency’s Twitter page.

Approximately 160 law enforcement officers on the federal, state and local level had spent hours searching for Reinking in the neighborhoods near the Antioch Waffle House where Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; DeEbony Groves, 21; and Akilah Dasilva, 23, were all killed, officials said.

Police began going door-to-door on Monday after no credible reports of Reinking’s whereabouts had been made. The last sighting of the 29-year-old was on Sunday when a neighbor saw him enter the woods behind his apartment complex.

Don Aaron, public affairs manager with the Metro Nashville Police, said that investigators now believe Reinking stole a BMW last week after visiting a dealership and somehow obtaining a key fob. Police said Reinking refused to give his name or identification to sales associates before taking off in the car. Because of GPS technology in the car, it was later located at Reinking’s apartment complex by Brentwood, Tennessee, police. But because officers didn’t know who took the car and it was empty when they found it, they were unable at the time to link the theft to Reinking.