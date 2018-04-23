Soggy start to the week as rain and storms move through Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain continues to fall in Middle Georgia Monday morning as a large area of low pressure spins up very warm and moist air across the southeast.

From Sunday morning to Monday morning, rainfall totals in Middle Georgia ranged from half an inch to almost two inches.

The most frequent rainfall occurred overnight Sunday, but scattered showers will continue through much of the day Monday.

There is a small threat for severe thunderstorms Monday. If the sun manages to break through the clouds, the atmosphere may become unstable enough to produce a few severe storms.

Locations northeast of a line from Forsyth to McRae are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat any severe storms will pose is small hail.

Rain will stay in the forecast through Tuesday evening. Isolated showers will be possible as moisture wraps around the low pressure system.

Just when it seems like Middle Georgia may get a break from the rainfall on Wednesday, another cold front will push east across the country. If the front holds together, some parts of Middle Georgia may receive more rain on Thursday.

