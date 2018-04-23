Macon-Bibb District Attorney working on solutions to keep youth from behind bars

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Macon’s District Attorney’s office is holding an initiative with members from Clayton County’s DA office to discuss ways to lower Macon’s youth serving time and to increase graduation rates.

Macon-Bibb DA David Cooke told 41NBC that Clayton County switched to finding resources for the youth (therapy, or other programs alike), instead of jail time. He says they have lowered crime tremendously and have seen improvements in the classrooms.

- Advertisement -

His plan for this initiative is to find ways that will work for Macon’s community.

Coming up at 6, see what’s in store for Macon’s youth.