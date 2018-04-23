Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Members give away $10,000 in scholarships

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sorority members of Alpha Kappa Alpha in Macon awarded deserving students from Middle Georgia $10,000 worth of scholarships.

The group hosted its 15th scholarship award ceremony at Mercer’s University Center on Sunday evening. Organizer Jenifer Hunter says putting an emphasis on high academic performance is part of the sorority’s mission. - Advertisement - “Scholarship and service are two of our hallmarks and this was a great way to give back to the community and to invest in our student scholars,” Hunter told 41NBC.

The scholarship started at $2,000. This year they were able to raise five times as much.