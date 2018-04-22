4 people dead, 4 injured after shooting at Nashville Waffle House

A 29-year-old restaurant patron managed to wrestle the firearm away from the shooter, Aaron said.

“He reported that he saw the gunman looking at his rifle, at that point the shots had stopped, so he decided to rush the gunman, actually wrestled that assault rifle away, tossed it over the counter, at that point the gunman then fled,” he said.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

“As he was in the Waffle House, he was wearing only a green jacket — no pants, no shirt, just a green jacket,” he said. The jacket had ammunition cartridges in it, he later added.

The suspect shed the green jacket while fleeing the scene, Aaron said.

Authorities named Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, as a person of interest. They say the vehicle the gunman arrived in was registered to him. Later Sunday, police said they were drafting murder warrants against Reinking.

Investigation on going at the Waffle House. Scene being processed by MNPD experts. This is the rifle used by the gunman. pic.twitter.com/lihhRImHQN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

“We don’t know what he was doing in Nashville,” Aaron said. Both federal and state authorities “have knowledge of Reinking due to previous interactions.”

“Again, why he is in Nashville and what prompted this this morning has not been determined,” Aaron said.

Police said the manbelieved to be Reinking was last seen in a wooded area near an apartment complex not far from the scene of the shooting and that he had put on a pair of pants since fleeing the shooting. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt or jacket.

Police are now trying to locate him and are asking anyone who sees him to contact them immediately.