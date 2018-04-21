Trump says Michael Cohen won't flip. Those close to him aren't so sure.

Amid growing speculation that the White House was concerned Cohen could be persuaded to cooperate with federal prosecutors, NBC News spoke to five sources close to Cohen and Trump this week.

They conveyed a general concern that if confronted with the prospect of jail time — and with the White House seemingly distancing the president from his attorney — Cohen would not remain loyal to the man he once said he’d take a bullet for.

One individual, who’s worked closely with Cohen for 10 years, said that “Michael might believe he won’t flip on the president but he will.”

“It’s one thing to be loyal when you’re taking shots in the press,” the individual continued. “It is another thing to be loyal to a guy who hasn’t been loyal to you when it’s going to ruin your family.”

Those who spoke to NBC News also relayed a broader fear that the ongoing criminal investigation into Cohen by prosecutors from New York’s Southern District is ultimately designed as a way to get to Trump.

One staffer, asked whether the White House is concerned Cohen will flip, said “Of course! Just look at how they’re portraying him. They’re trying to make him look like Paul Manafort. Some low level staffer…”

Asked whether the president himself was worried, the staffer added that “He’s worried about attorney client privilege” and said Cohen had likely acted as more of an informal adviser than a lawyer.

Not everyone NBC News spoke to was quite so concerned, however. “What’s he flipping on?” one source close to the president asked. “The Trump org is a business not the mob,” they added. “It’s ridiculous.”

NBC News requested comment from lawyers for Cohen and Trump but have not received a response.