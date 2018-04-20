'This is a stone-cold killer': 'Relief' after fugitive grandmother caught

But when they got there, Riess had meandered over to another local restaurant, called Sea Ranch, Smith said. With federal deputies waiting outside the restaurant, the plainclothes officers approached her, asked for her name, and requested that she step outside.

“She had a couple of friends with her. I’m not sure if they’re friends that she had just met locally, or someone that she had brought in with her,” Smith said, although he said that he didn’t believe they were South Padre Island residents.

Riess was arrested without incident, Smith said.

“By the time she realized what was going on, it was out of her control at that point,” he said.

In Florida, officials said Riess showed little emotion.

“Ms. Riess was not surprised whatsoever” by the federal deputies who came for her, said Deputy U.S. Marshal John Kinsey. “She knew it was coming.”

Investigators do not yet know Riess’ motive, but are looking into whether a gambling addiction was part of it, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose said in Minnesota.

And there is no indication that there were any additional victims, he said.

Riess faces charges of murder, grand theft auto and identity theft. If Florida prosecutors find that the murder of Hutchinson, her lookalike, was premeditated, Riess could face the death penalty.

It has not been determined yet which state will handle her case. She will be held in Texas, where she will see a judge, for the next 48 hours.

Authorities were in awe of Riess’ apparent callousness. Marceno said that surveillance video captured her befriending Hutchinson, 59, on April 5.

“When she befriends Pam Hutchinson, our victim, she’s smiling,” he said. “This is a stone-cold killer.”

Pamela Hutchinson and Lois Riess TODAY

Investigators had been dogged in spreading the word about Riess. Hours before she was arrested, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota released surveillance video that showed Riess buying a sandwich at a gas station convenience store in Northwood, Iowa, last month and asking for directions south out of the state after she was spotted at the adjacent Diamond Jo Casino.

The video was believed to be the only one investigators had of her speaking, and they hoped the audio would help lead to her capture.

It was taken on March 23 — the same day authorities found her husband’s body, although they said he could have been dead for days before that.

Marceno told NBC’s “Today” show” that Riess “has an absolute gambling addiction.” Officials nicknamed her “Losing Streak Lois.”

Authorities say that after killing her doppelgänger on or around April 5, Riess allegedly stole Hutchinson’s driver’s license, credit cards, and her car. She then went to a bank and withdrew $5,000 from her victim’s bank account, authorities say.

The money appeared to be for another gamble — one that actually paid off. Kinsey, the deputy U.S. marshal, said Riess went on to the Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana, on April 8, where she claimed a jackpot.