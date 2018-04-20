Red Cross to hand out free smoke alarms in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Seven people die in a fire every day, this is according to The Red Cross. The non-profit is working to make sure that number decreases with its Sound the Alarm campaign.

Saturday will kick off the initiative at the Warner Robins Fire Station 1 at 9 a.m., where volunteers will hand out free smoke detectors.

“The results of the survey just showed us some really startling statistics that emphasize having that working smoke alarm,” said Connie Hensler, Executive Director at a Middle Georgia Red Cross.

In a national survey from the Red Cross, 40% of the people questioned – thought they had a better chance at winning the lottery or getting stuck by lightning than having a home fire.

“Home fires are the most common and largest number of disasters that we respond to in the tens of thousands of disasters that we respond to as the Red Cross across the country,” said Hensler.

Last year, the Red Cross responded to nearly 200 fires and assisted 740 people in Macon and Warner Robins alone. Hensler, says in some homes, they didn’t have a working smoke alarm.

“We provided emergency assistance to 740 of our neighbors, and that’s on average two a day and that’s just too many,” said Hensler.

The Red Cross is hoping to provide people in the community with detectors before it’s too late.

“Having that alarm, it reduces your chance of dying by 50%, so it’s so important,” said Hensler.

The event Saturday will go until 2 p.m. The Red Cross will be in Macon doing the same event in the Bellevue area May 5th.