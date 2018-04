MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem’s third season has come to a close.

The Mayhem fell to Huntsville 3-2 in overtime Friday in Game 3 of the SPHL semifinals at the Macon Centreplex.

- Advertisement -

Macon scored early in the first period and held a 1-0 lead after the second period before Huntsville pulled ahead with two goals in the third.

A late Mayhem goal forced the sudden death overtime period.

The Havoc advances to the President’s Cup Finals. They’ll face Peoria.