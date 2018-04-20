Man arrested in connection to two recent Macon murders

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to two murders last weekend.

Devantae Lundy, 23, was taken into custody on two counts of Felony Murder and Armed Robbery. Deputies say he was responsible for shooting and killing of 44-year-old Marlon Jermaine Williams on Mason Street and 75-year-old Ann Kathleen Leonard on Vining Circle.

- Advertisement -

Lundy was actually arrested on previous warrants unrelated to his current charges. He was already at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Lundy is being without bond and an additional arrest in pending in the investigation.